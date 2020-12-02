Burglary suspect at large after breaking into Porter City Hall

Wagoner County deputies are searching for a suspect who broke into Porter City Hall early Wednesday and stole a money bag containing several hundred dollars from a locked filing cabinet in the water department office.

Authorities say around 3 a.m. the unidentified subject used a spade shovel to break a window out of a gray Dodge Ram pickup owned by the City of Porter. He then forced his way into city hall where he stole the bag.

The suspect also stole a blue rain jacket that he wore while committing the crime.

Wagoner County investigators have collected surveillance video and latent prints from the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male approximately 6 feet tall weighing 200-250 pounds. He is broad shouldered with a unique and distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck between the jawline and collar.

He was wearing blue jeans, dark colored boots, a dark and white flannel or plaid patterned shirt or jacket, a dark stocking cap and a face mask.

Authorities believe he left the building and proceeded eastbound on State Highway 51-B.

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect or knows the location of the stolen vehicle, call Investigator Ben Noble at 918-614-0882.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.