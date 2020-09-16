Burglary suspect arrested after pursuit with law enforcement

A Wagoner County burglary suspect is behind bars after leading law enforcement officers with six different agencies on a pursuit through Muskogee and Wagoner counties in a stolen school bus late Tuesday.

The pursuit ended near midnight in the area of 111th Street and 289th E. Ave. in rural Coweta where the bus became disabled. The driver had driven through stop sticks in several locations, leading to damaged tires.

Brandon A. Howe of Porter is the suspect wanted in connection with a pair of first degree burglaries that took place Sept. 11 in the area of 121st Street and 273rd E. Ave. An elderly resident was home at one of the locations where a vehicle was stolen.

Howe reportedly crashed the SUV and then fled on foot to another location, where another vehicle was stolen and driven toward the Haskell/Porter area.

Late Tuesday, the suspect stole a Braggs school bus and was spotted by Fort Gibson Police.

Tuesday’s pursuit included authorities with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and officers with the Fort Gibson, Muskogee and Coweta police departments.

Howe was taken into custody and transported by Coweta EMS to an area hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center. From there he was taken into custody by the Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police.