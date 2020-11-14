Bullet hole found in Wagoner County home, suspects sought

Multiple homes in the Turtle Creek addition of rural Broken Arrow have been damaged by firearms projectiles. Authorities with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office learned of the situation Nov. 13 when someone reported they found a bullet hole in their home. It was believed to have happened sometime overnight Thursday.

Deputies found approximately 14 spent shell casings in the road near the area of 9200 S. 256th E. Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have reviewed neighborhood surveillance footage and discovered a small, four-door white SUV was seen entering the area at approximately 3:24 a.m. Friday. Two males in dark clothing were seen walking southbound on 256th E. Ave. toward the residence which received the most damage.

The men then fired multiple shots to the south then retreated northbound back to their vehicle. The auto left the scene to the west.

The only available suspect descriptions are two males wearing dark pants and ark long sleeved shirts. The vehicle is described as a newer model smile white four-door SUV with silver/gray wheels.