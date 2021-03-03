Bulldogs Baseball looks to rebuild with new coach, new diamond digs

Wagoner Bulldogs Baseball is looking to get back on track this season as Head Coach Benny Nail begins the task of rebuilding the program.
“A couple years before I got the job, our program had kind of slipped a little bit and I’m hoping to get us back to being competitive and get the kids enjoying playing again,” said Nail.
The Bulldogs got to compete in just five games last season, going 1-4 before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted 13-0 to cancel OSSAA-sponsored activities for the remainder of the academic year in March 2020, including baseball.
Nail, a 1994 Bulldog graduate, spent 15 years as an assistant to the program before being offered the position as head coach. It is his first head coaching job.
“I don’t know if you would consider this my first year as the head coach or the second, because I was actually the head coach last year,” said Nail. “This is a job I’ve wanted for a while and I finally got the opportunity, but then COVID-19 hit and shut everything down. It stunk last year not getting to play. So this season has been eagerly anticipated and long time coming.
Nail will look to rebuild the program with a core group of seniors that have a potential he hasn’t seen since 2015.
“This year I’m going to have eight seniors. We’re going to be a senior loaded team,” he said. “The thing about this senior class is they been starting since they were freshmen. The last group of kids we had where most of them started as freshmen and sophomores was the 2015 group. They made a good run. They went to the state tournament, the only state tournament in Wagoner history.”
Chase Nanni, Darius McNack, Sawyer Jones, Bristo Love are just a few of the seniors that Nail expects to have a big impact this season.
“Chase, he’s led us the last couple years in hitting and he’s been our number one pitcher. Sawyer has been a two-year starting catcher and a three-year starting pitcher, while Darius is probably going to be my power hitter. Bristo is a three-year starter and designated leadoff hitter,” said Nail.
Nail has watched the team go through its growing pains, but believes the team is ready to put in a playoff run.
“We struggled early,” said Nail. “These guys won five games as freshmen and seven games as sophomores. Last year was important and we didn’t get to play, but they’re talented. They’ve been successful in their other sports, so I don’t see why we can’t be successful in baseball. We just need the chance to play.”
Other players looking to make an impact this season include Brayden Skeen, Braven Bowman, Zane Cory, Aidan Muray, Trey Wood, Eli Stevens, Gabe Rodriguez, Colton Hill, Hayden Stevens, Eric Olson, Alex Bailey, Toby Campbell and Logan Cole.
Nail and Assistant Coach Beau Bowman, another Wagoner graduate, have been putting work in with the team since January 1 and are focused on pitching as a way to propel the team along this year.
“I feel like we got a good pitching group, a solid pitching group. If we throw strikes, we’re going to be competitive. We’ll be very competitive. I know I have one possibly two freshmen, that could actually step in and throw out a couple innings varsity was as well,” said Nail.
The Bulldogs’ stadium is also reflecting the rebuilding theme of the season after receiving a makeover in the offseason .
“The bleachers got covered. They’ve put awnings over those and new dugouts were built. I played here and as far as I can remember back early to mid-80s, they’ve been there on that field. I have to thank Superintendent Randy Harris with the school board you know for allowing us to do that and David Cantrell for building them,” said Nail.
A new scoreboard will also be arriving shortly during the first few weeks of the season.
The rebuild is on its way and the outlook is bright in Wagoner.
“I do like our squad. I think we’ve got a very solid squad, good group of kids. I’m just looking forward to our team getting the opportunity to play,” said Nail.
The Bulldogs’ first game of the season was March 1 against Salina, who they also played for their home opener on March 2. Due to press deadlines, the results from these games are not included.