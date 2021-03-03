Bulldogs Baseball looks to rebuild with new coach, new diamond digs

Wagoner Bulldogs Baseball is looking to get back on track this season as Head Coach Benny Nail begins the task of rebuilding the program.

“A couple years before I got the job, our program had kind of slipped a little bit and I’m hoping to get us back to being competitive and get the kids enjoying playing again,” said Nail.

The Bulldogs got to compete in just five games last season, going 1-4 before the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board of directors voted 13-0 to cancel OSSAA-sponsored activities for the remainder of the academic year in March 2020, including baseball.

Nail, a 1994 Bulldog graduate, spent 15 years as an assistant to the program before being offered the position as head coach. It is his first head coaching job.

“I don’t know if you would consider this my first year as the head coach or the second, because I was actually the head coach last year,” said Nail. “This is a job I’ve wanted for a while and I finally got the opportunity, but then COVID-19 hit and shut everything down. It stunk last year not getting to play. So this season has been eagerly anticipated and long time coming.

Nail will look to rebuild the program with a core group of seniors that have a potential he hasn’t seen since 2015.