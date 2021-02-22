Budz Lounge On Main opens for homeless ahead of winter storm; prompts outpouring of community support

When Budz Lounge On Main opened its doors on Feb. 13 as a homeless shelter against a historically harsh winter storm, its owners had no idea it would spur an outpouring of community generosity that fed, clothed and housed more than 40 people.

Owners Sarah Hutt-Greenman and her mother Jayne Stiles, who also own Flower to the People Dispensary next door, relayed their gratitude to the community for its response.

“I have never witnessed the community come forward like they did,” said Hutt-Greenman. “Between financial donations and food contributions, we were able to feed, clothe and house over 40 people. All of this would not be possible without the generosity of each and every person who donated money, items and their time.”

The decision to open the lounge as a shelter and warming station was simply “the right thing to do,” according to Stiles.

“I think people were surprised the cannabis lounge was doing it, but people still jumped in right away,” she said. “We knocked it out as best we could and the outcome is wonderful. We’re not doing it for kudos. We did it because it's the right thing to do. In our best hearts, we just couldn't imagine people being out in this.”