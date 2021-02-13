Budz Lounge on Main opens doors for homeless ahead of winter storm

Hutt-Greenman said those who seek shelter will have to sign a release and provide a photo ID, which she knows may be off-putting, but she also indicated that she is “not going to leave people in the cold” if they cannot meet those conditions.

Budz Lounge on Main is also accepting donations for blankets and food items, with some donations already coming in from the community. For those who would like to donate cash, that option is also available by dropping off donations at their office.

Additionally, Hutt-Greenman said employee Charli Killblane has coordinated a Cash App account to accept donations. Donations can be sent to $Acharlimk and there is not a deadline on donating.

“We do have a 501(c)3 who stepped in and is willing to accept those donations, so if you donate you can write it off for tax purposes.”

Any leftover donations after the winter event will be sent to Wagoner Area Neighbors, a local nonprofit also focused on assisting Wagoner County residents in need.

A group of local volunteers have already begun reaching out to residents at risk from the cold.

“We're working with those in the community that have located some of our homeless and they're going to take the hot food to them. We have four that we're going to go feed here just a little bit. We've got some hot chili coming in. We've got some hot soup hot soup coming. We're just trying to meet needs as they arise. We will address things as they happen and we will just try to do the most good. It’s all we can do,” said Hutt-Greenman.

