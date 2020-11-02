Buddy's Home Furnishings helps customers become owners

He started working with the company four years ago in delivery and has worked his way up to general manager.

“At the end of the day, we are here to help our customers and guide them to ownership,” Decker noted. “We want to see them own that merchandise — that’s our goal.”

There are four people on staff at the store and customer service is top priority. In fact, Buddy’s Home Furnishings holds Customer Appreciation events three times a year that feature family fun events and free food.

“Some of our customers we’ve had for years,” Decker said. “Once we get new ones, they’ll come back and get something else because they like dealing with us. We try to separate ourselves from our competitors.”

The general manager said Buddy’s joined the chamber because of the good work it does in the Wagoner.

“The community does so much for us that we feel we should give back to it. We just want to help in the community,” Decker admitted. “We’ve done a lot in my short time here for the local police department like provide televisions for training seminars and we’ve purchased a washer and dryer for the fire department. We also help with annual events like Summerfest.”

Buddy’s Home Furnishings is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, call 918-485-0230.

