Buddy's Home Furnishings helps customers become owners

For the past 10 years, Buddy’s Home Furnishings in Wagoner has been helping local and area residents set up their homes with essential items without a lot of up front expense.
The rent-to-own store at 500 W. Cherokee is owned by Buddy Mac Holdings and is one of 61 stores in the Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri region.
Last week, General Manager Josh Decker was joined by officials with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony to announce the store’s membership in the business organization.
Buddy’s Home Furnishing offers everything from living room, dining room and bedroom furniture to appliances, televisions, grills, smokers and stereo equipment. Also available are hand tools, bicycles and even video games.
Merchandise sold includes both new and pre-leased items.
“We have a great customer base. They make enough money to purchase items, but do not want to spend it all at one time,” Decker explained. “Most of our terms are 18 months, so instead of putting all of the money down at one time, you can spread it out over that time.”
“We also offer six months same as cash,” he added. “You can get anything for about $10 down and we offer free delivery and free installation.
Decker said years ago, he was a customer at Buddy’s Home Furnishings himself. Therefore, he has been on both sides of the counter and understands the needs of patrons.
He started working with the company four years ago in delivery and has worked his way up to general manager.
“At the end of the day, we are here to help our customers and guide them to ownership,” Decker noted. “We want to see them own that merchandise — that’s our goal.”
There are four people on staff at the store and customer service is top priority. In fact, Buddy’s Home Furnishings holds Customer Appreciation events three times a year that feature family fun events and free food.
“Some of our customers we’ve had for years,” Decker said. “Once we get new ones, they’ll come back and get something else because they like dealing with us. We try to separate ourselves from our competitors.”
The general manager said Buddy’s joined the chamber because of the good work it does in the Wagoner.
“The community does so much for us that we feel we should give back to it. We just want to help in the community,” Decker admitted. “We’ve done a lot in my short time here for the local police department like provide televisions for training seminars and we’ve purchased a washer and dryer for the fire department. We also help with annual events like Summerfest.”
Buddy’s Home Furnishings is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more, call 918-485-0230.
