The Rotary Club of Wagoner recently recognized Joci Bryant and Blake Bennett as Students of the Month for April. Both will receive a $50 honorarium and are eligible for the civic organization’s $2,000 scholarships.

Athletic competition led Bryant to consider a career in sports marketing and recruiting. As a four-sport athlete at Wagoner High School, she became “obsessed with being a part of a team because going to battle with your teammates is one of the best feelings ever.”

Earning a partial academic scholarship to Emporia State University puts her on pace to earn a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing. She also will have preferred walk-on status for the Kansas school’s track and cross country teams.

“I never really knew what I wanted to do for an occupation, but as I experienced the recruiting process myself, my path became very apparent,” she said. Her goal is to work in marketing and recruiting for college or professional sports teams.

At WHS, she participated in track, cross country, soccer and basketball while taking concurrent and advanced placement courses. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta math society.

Transferring from Shawnee to Wagoner High School at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020 was a difficult transition for Bennett. “I felt completely lost and didn’t have much interaction with anyone but my family at home.”

He credits teacher and Academic Team coach John French with helping bring him out of his shell. Bennett played baseball his sophomore year, served as soccer trainer this year and boasts a State championship title on the Academic Team. He is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta and Art Club. He will attend Francis Tuttle Technology Center to become a licensed practical nurse with a goal of furthering his education to become a Registered Nurse.

“I am very excited to begin working in the medical field. I feel it will be a very fulfilling job and a great opportunity to help many people,” he said.

Wagoner High School seniors with a minimum 2.75 GPA that plan to seek a two- or four-year college education, vocational/technical training, or join the military are eligible for a Rotary scholarship.

The Rotary Club of Wagoner raises funds to provide school dictionaries, award scholarships, and support other worthy causes locally and worldwide. The civic organization is part of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.