Bryan to serve on Wagoner County Farm Service Agency committee

Michael Bryan of Coweta has been elected to represent his local administrative area (LAA) with the Wagoner County U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency. The announcement comes from FSA County Executive Director Mary Kunze.

Jerod Self of Broken Arrow will serve as the first alternate.

“County committee members are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA,” Kunze said. “They help deliver programs at the county level and work to serve the needs of local producers.

“All recently elected county committee members will take office in January 2021 and join the existing committee.”

According to Kunze, every FSA office is served by a county committee made up of local farmers, ranchers and foresters who are elected by local producers.

Also serving on the county committee is John. R. “Dick” Hardin.

Kunze said county committee members apply their knowledge and judgment to help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, emergency programs and eligibility.