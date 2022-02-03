Brr: Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office offers tips to protect pets

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott is reminding county residents that it does not take long for pets to be put at risk if they are exposed to the cold weather elements.

Here is Sheriff’s Elliott’s Top 10 list to make sure your pets stay safe this winter season:

1. Know your dog's limits - Some dogs are far more susceptible to the cold than others. Short-coated, thin, elderly, or young dogs get cold more quickly - so bear this in mind and adjust the amount of time they stay outside. A well-fitting dog coat or sweater is a great way to help keep them warm but remember that if it is not waterproof it may get wet and make them even colder. Hypothermia and frostbite pose major risks to dogs in winter, so remember, if it is too cold for you, it is probably too cold for your dog.

2. Avoid the ice - Be sure to avoid frozen lakes and ponds when walking your dog as they could be seriously hurt or even killed if the ice breaks.