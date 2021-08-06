Broken Arrow’s, Gertner Cattle, becomes member of American Angus Association

Gertner Cattle, of Broken Arrow, is a new member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, the national breed organization’s CEO.

The organization is headquartered in Saint Joseph, MO.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.

The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 23,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. It’s home to an extensive breed registry that grows by nearly 300,000 animals each year. The Association also provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.

