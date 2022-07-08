Broken Arrow PD investigating gas pump fraud reports

The Broken Arrow Police Dept. is investigating an array of social media reports regarding fraudulent activity at gas pumps.

First and foremost, the department would like to remind citizens to remain alert when it comes to using their credit and debit cards, according to the Broken Arrow Police Dept. Facebook page.

Here is their advice, per their Facebook post:

Before using an ATM or gas pump, check for alignment issues between the card reader and the panel underneath it. Skimmers are often placed on top of the actual card reader making it stick out at an odd angle or cover arrows in a panel. Compare the card reader to others at a neighboring ATM or gas pump and look out for any differences.

Gas pumps should have a security tape or sticker over the cabinet panel. If the tape looks ripped or broken, avoid using the card reader because a thief may have tampered with it. Try looking inside the card reader to see if anything is already inserted—if there is, it may be a thin plastic circuit board that can steal card information.

Citizens are also urged to routinely check their bank/credit card statements for fraudulent activity. If unauthorized activity is discovered, please contact your financial institution and the police department. Citizens can call the non-emergency number (918) 259-8400 to report any unauthorized uses.