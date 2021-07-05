 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken arrow man critically injured after crash near Fair Oaks
0 Comments

Broken arrow man critically injured after crash near Fair Oaks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OHP

Troopers said Garrett Taylor, 18, was driving his 1993 Ford pickup northbound on 241 East Avenue when he drove off the road, hit a utility pole, continued on and hit a tree

 Tulsa World File

A Broken Arrow man is injured after he lost control of the road and hit a utility pole and tree July 4, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Garrett Taylor, 18, was driving his 1993 Ford pickup northbound on 241 East Avenue when he drove off the road, hit a utility pole, continued on and hit a tree.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m., approximately half a mile east of Fair Oaks in Wagoner County.

Troopers said the driver was pinned for about 20 minutes and was extricated by Broken Arrow Fire.

Taylor was transported to Saint John’s Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in critical but stable condition with leg and trunk internal injuries, according to OHP.

Troopers said the road was dry and the weather was clear. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Coweta men killed in separate head-on collisions
News

Two Coweta men killed in separate head-on collisions

  • Updated

A Coweta man died Thursday in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, five miles east of Claremore in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Another Coweta man died Monday in a crash just west of Haskell in Muskogee County, according to OHP

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News