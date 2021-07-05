Broken arrow man critically injured after crash near Fair Oaks

A Broken Arrow man is injured after he lost control of the road and hit a utility pole and tree July 4, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Garrett Taylor, 18, was driving his 1993 Ford pickup northbound on 241 East Avenue when he drove off the road, hit a utility pole, continued on and hit a tree.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m., approximately half a mile east of Fair Oaks in Wagoner County.

Troopers said the driver was pinned for about 20 minutes and was extricated by Broken Arrow Fire.

Taylor was transported to Saint John’s Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in critical but stable condition with leg and trunk internal injuries, according to OHP.

Troopers said the road was dry and the weather was clear. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

