Corn hole tournament benefits Grad Night 2021

The deadline to sign up for the Corn hole tournament benefiting Grad Night 2021 is Oct. 25.

The event will be Nov. 1 at Wagoner Maple Park. The cost is $20 for a team of two and $25 for a team of two after the registration deadline.

The winning team will earn a custom-made corn hole set.

Sign up by calling Cherry Keeton at 918-798-0732.

Veterans Toy Run set for Oct. 24

Two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles are welcome to join the Veterans Toy Run on Oct. 24 for the families of deployed military.

Breakfast is from 9 to 11 a.m. and the run starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m.

The cost is $20 per driver, $10 with a new and unwrapped toy and $5 per passenger.

For more information, call 918-404-4082.

