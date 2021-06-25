Briefs: Four businesses join Wagoner Chamber of Commerce

Beauty& Bronzed Studio, 413 W Cherokee St, Wagoner

Shannon and Tera Moore are the owners alongside their two Daughters Brittanny and Bethanny Moore. It is a small family business that has many visions ahead in the future including expansions and additional services. B&B STUDIO is Wagoner's one-stop-shop!

We are a Full-service Hair and Tanning Studio that offers UV tanning in level 3 & level 4, lay-down or stand-up beds. We have a state-of-the-art Versa Spa Spray Tanning System.

Top Shelf, Designer Tanning Lotions, Signature Sunless Lotions as well as UV teeth whitening, and many boutique items.

Brittanny offers High Quality, Professional Hair Care and keeps up with all the latest trends. she carries name-brand hair Products in her salon for retail and she is also certified in hand-tied hair extensions. You can find them on social media @beautyandbronzed and feel free to give them a call at 918-485-0015.

Mo’s Café, 1520 OK-51, Wagoner, OK

Mo’s Café is serving up incredible breakfasts and lunches. They have new ownership and our excited to welcome all of Wagoner to experience their new dishes and old favorites. They are open every day from 6am-2pm, the kitchen closes at 1:30pm.