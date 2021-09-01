Bountiful Harvest vendor shop moves to 125 N. Main in Wagoner

Five hundred square feet at 124 S. Main St. in Wagoner was simply not enough room for an increasingly growing vendor shop, like Bountiful Harvest. After countless, 12-hour days of cleaning, owners Missy Greer and Stephanie Norsworthy are officially in their new “work” home at 125 N. Main, just a block down from their old location.
“So many people have helped us get in and get prepared,” Greer said. “They’ve all been a godsend.”
Bountiful Harvest opened for business on March 5, 2021. Greer and Norsworthy's mission have always been the same: Find a way to showcase home-grown and home-made local goods from the community.
What started out as a means of “begging for vendors,” quickly grew into more than 90 showcased in Bountiful Harvest. Now people are looking for them to showcase their products.
It’s the main reason why they had to move out of their space on South Main. They were originally in the front space of the Downtown Wagoner Corp. building, right next to the Wagoner Historical Museum.
Their new spot is spacious with old bricks and plenty of sunlight beaming through.
Their first day, on Sept. 1, also happened to be the day they were joined by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce for an official ribbon cutting.
They still have plenty of work to do though, like install an air conditioner — and eventually put in a commercial kitchen. The essentials, like plumbing, electric and a fresh paint job are done, thanks to the quick help from the community, they said.
Ninety-five percent of everything you’ll see in Bountiful Harvest was made in Wagoner County, or in a community close to it, Greer said. There are home-made signs, soaps, fudge, fresh produce, honey and bread. If you can think of it, it’s probably there —all Oklahoma style.
Greer and Norsworthy are thankful that everyone’s talents have an outlet to be showcased. It truly is a win-win for the community, they said.
“A lot of people can’t afford to do a store front,” Greer said. “This gives us the opportunity to help local vendors and producers and it also allows them to have a storefront to sell their products.”
If there’ one thing Greer and Norsworthy wanted to promote to the community, it’s this: Shop local. It’s never been more important.