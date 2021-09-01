Bountiful Harvest vendor shop moves to 125 N. Main in Wagoner

Five hundred square feet at 124 S. Main St. in Wagoner was simply not enough room for an increasingly growing vendor shop, like Bountiful Harvest. After countless, 12-hour days of cleaning, owners Missy Greer and Stephanie Norsworthy are officially in their new “work” home at 125 N. Main, just a block down from their old location.

“So many people have helped us get in and get prepared,” Greer said. “They’ve all been a godsend.”

Bountiful Harvest opened for business on March 5, 2021. Greer and Norsworthy's mission have always been the same: Find a way to showcase home-grown and home-made local goods from the community.

What started out as a means of “begging for vendors,” quickly grew into more than 90 showcased in Bountiful Harvest. Now people are looking for them to showcase their products.

It’s the main reason why they had to move out of their space on South Main. They were originally in the front space of the Downtown Wagoner Corp. building, right next to the Wagoner Historical Museum.

Their new spot is spacious with old bricks and plenty of sunlight beaming through.