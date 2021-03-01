Bountiful Harvest to hold grand opening on Friday, March 5 at 124 S. Main St. in Wagoner

Local farmers, crafters and entrepreneurs will see their various products come together under one roof when Bountiful Harvest holds its grand opening on Friday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 124 S. Main St. in Wagoner.

Stephanie Norsworthy and Missy Greer are the women behind Wagoner’s newest business.

Their idea for Bountiful Harvest began after the two noticed an uneven distribution of fresh produce and locally made products to the east side of Wagoner.

“We want to offer not only one side, but the entire town of Wagoner the ability to purchase all locally grown fresh produce, eggs, dairy, coffee, teas, meats, honey and much more,” said the two via a joint statement on Facebook.

Bountiful Harvest has partnered with the Downtown Wagoner Farmers Market and Downtown Wagoner Corp. to right the balance of accessibility.

“I have often shopped at our local farmers market and I know the dates and times are limited,” said Norsworthy. “I hope this partnership will expand our market by offering the outdoor market that has a great personal feel, with our new indoor market that will be able to offer year round benefits. We are excited to bring local artists, farmers and crafters to local consumers.”