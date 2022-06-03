Boots and Badges blood drive undergoes 17th year at CHS, donors still needed

Coweta High School was home to the 17th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute on June 2.

Upon entry, blood donors would fill out their personal information, and select their pic of which law enforcement agency to support that day — the Coweta Police Dept. or the Coweta Fire Dept. The results would end with bragging rights for either agency.

When Wagoner County American Tribune Editor Justin Ayer arrived at the CHS cafeteria around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the picks were nearly even.

After donating blood, donors were able to get an awesome t-shirt, designed with an American flag in the middle, the words, “Boots & Badges, Protect and Give” surrounding it, along with city of Coweta and Oklahoma Blood Institute emblems. The t-shirt is a way of saying “thank you.”

Organizers said there has been an on-going need for blood donations. COVID-19 put a halt in some of the donors that would regularly come to blood drives, and they are hoping they can boost their numbers back up to where they were pre-pandemic.

The Boots & Badges blood drive is typically an annual, all-day event. Oklahoma Blood Institute staff were at Coweta High School from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are planning to be back next year. To donate blood in future Oklahoma drives, go to the online Oklahoma Blood Institute portal.

