'Body' of work almost a masterpiece

Spirit painted on two Wagoner fans

 JOHN FERGUSON

Sophomore Coleman Burrow and junior Boston Wybrant almost painted themselves into the Student Section corner by wearing special painted shirts to support Wagoner's football team Friday night against McLain.

