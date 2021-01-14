Board members recognized by Coweta Public Schools

For a combined 55 years, Marty Kilgore (18), Teddy Wyatt (17), Brad Anderson (8), Doyle Burress (6) and Ryan Fankhauser (5) have served in leadership roles with the Coweta Board of Education. On Monday, Jan. 11, the men were honored as part of School Board Recognition Month.

“Providing our community’s children with a solid education is the most important investment we can make,” said school Superintendent Jeff Holmes. “We are proud of our district, and School Board Recognition Month is the time to say thank you and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected board members.”

Holmes said for CPS, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community.

They bear the responsibility for an annual budget of over $30 million, 3,300 students, 365 employees and eight school sites.

Holmes reminded that school board members make critical decisions that affect Oklahoma children and oversee billion in educational expenditures. They preserve the core of America's democracy – public education.

“It’s a huge responsibility, and I thank you (board members) for making my job easy with the support you give to administrators on behalf of our students," he said.

