Bluegrass favorites to appear in Dec. 5 Wagoner concert

The 2020 Winter Concert Series at the Wagoner Civic Center continues Saturday, Dec. 5 when four regional favorite groups take to the holiday stage beginning at 6 p.m.

Spring Street, Heartland Xpress, the Roving Gamblers and the Brazemore Bluegrass Band will give toe-tapping performances beginning at 6 p.m.

Spring Street is celebrating its 30th year and has performed at many festivals in Oklahoma and surrounding states. They perform a combination of bluegrass, gospel, folk, country and even some classic rock-n-roll from time.

Their mix is served up bluegrass style.

Fans of the Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili Festival will recognize them from their past local performances.

Heartland Xpress has performed in front of a regional audience with their mix of traditional, contemporary and gospel bluegrass music. They have performed at the Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili Festival, the Western Hills Winter Festival, the Greater Oklahoma Bluegrass Association and more.

The Roving Gambler Band is a hard driving, traditional and progressive bluegrass group that locals will remember for their performances on the Bluegrass & Chili Festival stage.