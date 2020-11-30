Bluegrass favorites to appear in Dec. 5 Wagoner concert

The 2020 Winter Concert Series at the Wagoner Civic Center continues Saturday, Dec. 5 when four regional favorite groups take to the holiday stage beginning at 6 p.m.
Spring Street, Heartland Xpress, the Roving Gamblers and the Brazemore Bluegrass Band will give toe-tapping performances beginning at 6 p.m.
Spring Street is celebrating its 30th year and has performed at many festivals in Oklahoma and surrounding states. They perform a combination of bluegrass, gospel, folk, country and even some classic rock-n-roll from time.
Their mix is served up bluegrass style.
Fans of the Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili Festival will recognize them from their past local performances.
Heartland Xpress has performed in front of a regional audience with their mix of traditional, contemporary and gospel bluegrass music. They have performed at the Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili Festival, the Western Hills Winter Festival, the Greater Oklahoma Bluegrass Association and more.
The Roving Gambler Band is a hard driving, traditional and progressive bluegrass group that locals will remember for their performances on the Bluegrass & Chili Festival stage.
The Bazemore Bluegrass Band is a family of musicians from Central Oklahoma.
They enjoy playing traditional bluegrass and gospel music, while sharing the love of the Lord.
Tickets for the Dec. 5 concerts are $5 for adults and may be purchased in advance at 100 S. Gertrude or at the door. Children ages 10 and under are admitted free.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend.
The final concert in the series is planned Saturday, Dec. 12 when Brad and Mary Kay Henderson perform some Christmas favorites with a jazz flair.
Brad is a Worship Associate at First Baptist Tulsa and Mary Kay is the former director for the Cherokee National Youth Choir. Both are well known for their recordings and performances.
Advance tickets for that concert are currently on sale.
