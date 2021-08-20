Bluegrass and Chili Festival staff unveil 2021 poster

The Bluegrass and Chili Festival committee unveiled their 2021 poster jam-packed with old and new elements at the Wagoner History Center on Aug. 19.

The poster, designed by Douglas Henderson, has a theme of, “somebody is going to the Bluegrass and Chili Festival.” It does not matter if it’s by car, boat or motorcycle, somehow, someway, folks from all over will arrive for fun, food and festivities.

Henderson has been designing the Bluegrass and Chili Festival poster for nearly 20 years, he said.

When observing the poster from top to bottom, some of the elements you’ll notice is a KOTV ‘Channel 6’ logo on the top right, followed by a Grand River Dam Authority sign nestled in the trees on the left. Toward the front is a wooden boat with an ever-so-famous, banjo sitting on a red, cushioned seat. The words, “City of Wagoner” are engrained into the seat. Look closely and you’ll see records of previous, festival performers on the seat. There are also extra, spicy chili peppers on the floor, followed by a steaming, hot bowl of chili on a seat across.