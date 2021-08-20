 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluegrass and Chili Festival staff unveil 2021 poster
0 Comments

Bluegrass and Chili Festival staff unveil 2021 poster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
poster unveiling

Douglas Henderson, Commercial Photographer (left) designed the poster. Dell Davis, Festival Organizer (next to Henderson) and AJ Jones, Wagoner Mayor (right), joined for a photo at the unveiling at the Wagoner History Center.

 Justin Ayer

The Bluegrass and Chili Festival committee unveiled their 2021 poster jam-packed with old and new elements at the Wagoner History Center on Aug. 19.

The poster, designed by Douglas Henderson, has a theme of, “somebody is going to the Bluegrass and Chili Festival.” It does not matter if it’s by car, boat or motorcycle, somehow, someway, folks from all over will arrive for fun, food and festivities.

Henderson has been designing the Bluegrass and Chili Festival poster for nearly 20 years, he said.

When observing the poster from top to bottom, some of the elements you’ll notice is a KOTV ‘Channel 6’ logo on the top right, followed by a Grand River Dam Authority sign nestled in the trees on the left. Toward the front is a wooden boat with an ever-so-famous, banjo sitting on a red, cushioned seat. The words, “City of Wagoner” are engrained into the seat. Look closely and you’ll see records of previous, festival performers on the seat. There are also extra, spicy chili peppers on the floor, followed by a steaming, hot bowl of chili on a seat across.

On the bottom right, you’ll see the date of the festival, September 10-11, with the 2020 year crossed out with a red X and “2021!” written on top. It signifies the unfortunate cancelation of last year’s festival due to COVID-19. There is even a white, mask floating away in the river.

“People are excited to have live music again,” said Festival Coordinator Dell Davis. “Every event I’ve been to or heard about has done extremely well this year.”

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

90-year-old scammed out of $9,000, sheriff says
News

90-year-old scammed out of $9,000, sheriff says

  • Updated

A 90-year-old from Broken Arrow is the victim in yet another fraudulent crime stemming from a scammer demanding money to bail a relative out of jail, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Coweta PD PSA: Keep an eye on your vehicles
News

Coweta PD PSA: Keep an eye on your vehicles

The Coweta Police Department is asking that all citizens make an extra effort to not leave any items of value in their vehicles overnight and that they remember to lock their vehicles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News