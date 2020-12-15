'Blue Christmas', Christmas Eve services slated at Coweta First United Methodist Church

 Skip to main content
First United Methodist Church Coweta

A special “Blue Christmas” service is planned Sunday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Coweta, and all area residents are invited to attend.

Blue Christmas is an event for those who experience sadness in life that can rob them of joy during the holiday season. Whether it’s with the loss of a loved one or just with the struggles of everyday life, the service will be a time to acknowledge and work through that grief.

The main focus is on people who have passed away, but any point of grief is acknowledged.

In other church news, FUMC will hold two Christmas Eve candlelight services Thursday, Dec. 24. The first service will be at 3 p.m. and the second will be at 11:30 p.m. The program will celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ with scripture and song and the public is cordially invited.

For all holiday services, temperatures will be taken at the door and wearing masks will be required.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 206 W. Sycamore across from the Coweta Post Office.



Breaking News