Blessing by giving; More than a thousand meals distributed for Thanksgiving

“It was very important for us to let the community know that no matter what goes on around us, we are still here. We will still do, we will still listen and still follow the command of whatever He tells us to do.”

As per CDC guidelines, meal organizers were very restrictive on who came into the church for meal preparation that began Monday, Nov. 23. Temperatures were taken, volunteers were surveyed on where they had been and no children were allowed in if they had been in public school.

“We always clean, but we sanitized every surface and every utensil multiple times a day,” she assured.

As patrons pulled into the parking lot Thursday to pick up meals, they were greeted by athletes and coaches with the Coweta Wrestling program who handed meals individually bagged meals through the windows. They volunteered their time as a community service project.

“The community helps support Coweta Wrestling, and it’s good for us to help the community and give back,” senior C.J. Clifton said. “When people came in, we checked to see if they had reserved orders.”

Clifton’s mother, Sarah, was among the many adult volunteers. She applauded the wrestlers for their volunteer efforts.