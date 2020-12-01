Blessing by giving; More than a thousand meals distributed for Thanksgiving

A 30-year Thanksgiving Day tradition continued in Coweta Thursday, Nov. 26 when the First Baptist Church of Coweta served up its annual “Wagoner County Share the Bounty” meal.
Event coordinator Jacki Snider said 1,000 meals were either picked up curbside or delivered by volunteers. Some 750 reservations were filled while 250 meals were available on first-come, first-serve basis.
It didn’t take long for all of them to be claimed.
The method of preparing and serving meals was dramatically different this year, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“At one time we didn’t know how the mechanics would work,” Snider said. “It was a given to have curbside pickup because restaurants are doing it all over the place, and we knew we could still deliver with no contact delivery.”
Normally, some 400-500 people would dine in at the church and those meals were not individually packaged. This year, however, volunteers had to package all 1,000 meals.
“We were hoping that there would be a need we could fill and obviously there was, so we were very glad we made the decision to move forward despite the pandemic.” Snider noted. “This is an outreach to show the love of Jesus. If people can’t see it in the worst time of their lives, when will they see it?
“It was very important for us to let the community know that no matter what goes on around us, we are still here. We will still do, we will still listen and still follow the command of whatever He tells us to do.”
As per CDC guidelines, meal organizers were very restrictive on who came into the church for meal preparation that began Monday, Nov. 23. Temperatures were taken, volunteers were surveyed on where they had been and no children were allowed in if they had been in public school.
“We always clean, but we sanitized every surface and every utensil multiple times a day,” she assured.
As patrons pulled into the parking lot Thursday to pick up meals, they were greeted by athletes and coaches with the Coweta Wrestling program who handed meals individually bagged meals through the windows. They volunteered their time as a community service project.
“The community helps support Coweta Wrestling, and it’s good for us to help the community and give back,” senior C.J. Clifton said. “When people came in, we checked to see if they had reserved orders.”
Clifton’s mother, Sarah, was among the many adult volunteers. She applauded the wrestlers for their volunteer efforts.
“It went very well having the extra hands and feet,” she said in a post on Facebook. “This is such a great group of young men and our coach, Gabe Ellis, is a great leader. They definitely served our community well today!”
Also distributed in the parking lot were Bibles, purchased by extra funds donated for the community Thanksgiving meal.
“We had so much in donations that we were able to buy 500 Bibles. We put the message of salvation inside and said this is a gift to you from First Baptist Church,” Snider noted. “If one person reads the Word and gets saved, it’s all worth it – every bit of it! We can feed the body with turkey, but you can only feed the soul with the Word” she concluded. “This has just been amazing!”
Wagoner Thanksgiving Meals
Thanksgiving meals were distributed in Wagoner Thursday by volunteers with Wagoner Community Outreach. Coordinator Terry Presley said they served 175 to-go meals curbside and gave groceries away to 152 families.
“Our numbers were up about 30 percent from last year,” Presley said. “At one point the cars were backed up three blocks.”
To prepare for the meal, turkeys were cooked by individuals and brought to the outreach. All other dinner items were prepared on site.
A total of 35 volunteers were on hand to distribute the Thanksgiving blessings to others.
