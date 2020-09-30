Black Pearl Floating Cafe joins Wagoner Chamber

What better way to enjoy a morning breakfast, afternoon lunch or evening dinner than by overlooking the waters of Fort Gibson Lake.
The Black Pearl Floating Café located at 34561 E. 700 Rd. on Whitehorn Cove Marina gives patrons a relaxed setting in which to enjoy a home cooked meal. Owners Danielle and Tommy Adkins opened the restaurant in April 2020 and joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce last week.
The eating establishment, formerly known as The Locals Café, was previously open only during the summer months. The Adkins’, however, plan to run the business year-round. Current operation hours are Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Friday from 3-8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Danielle has worked in the restaurant industry for 15-1/2 years. She once owned the Silver Dollar Cafes in Wagoner, Coweta, Tahlequah and Bixby. More recently, she served as kitchen manager at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner.
Working in the food business is something she really loves.
“We do a lot of home cooking here,” she explained. “We patty our own hamburgers, do our own chicken, cube our own chicken fried steak and the onion rings are fresh breaded. Everything is super fresh and we have hot yeast rolls. If I can do it without buying pre-made, I do.”
A full breakfast menu is offered on weekends only.
This winter, the Black Pearl will add comfort food such as homemade soups and stews to the menu.
“This will be the first time in about 10 years that the floating restaurant will be open all winter long,” Adkins noted.
Not only will customers find their meals to be tasty, but the water front view is an added draw.
“The view is really pretty, and we are located on a busy part of the lake. There is a boat ramp with several boats docked,” Adkins said. “There is a huge community out here in Whitehorn Cove.”
The restaurant owner said she and her husband are well pleased with the busy traffic they have had since opening in the spring. Their seating capacity is for approximately 70 patrons and outside seating is available as well.
“I think there is a need (for a restaurant) out here, and The Black Pearl will keep people from having to travel,” she noted. “There is a lounge accessible at the marina and they can bring their drinks back to their table.”
The Black Pearl employs eight people on staff.
For more information about the Wagoner Chamber’s newest member, call the restaurant at 918-462-7770 or go to the Black Pearl Facebook page.
