Black Pearl Floating Cafe joins Wagoner Chamber

A full breakfast menu is offered on weekends only.

This winter, the Black Pearl will add comfort food such as homemade soups and stews to the menu.

“This will be the first time in about 10 years that the floating restaurant will be open all winter long,” Adkins noted.

Not only will customers find their meals to be tasty, but the water front view is an added draw.

“The view is really pretty, and we are located on a busy part of the lake. There is a boat ramp with several boats docked,” Adkins said. “There is a huge community out here in Whitehorn Cove.”

The restaurant owner said she and her husband are well pleased with the busy traffic they have had since opening in the spring. Their seating capacity is for approximately 70 patrons and outside seating is available as well.

“I think there is a need (for a restaurant) out here, and The Black Pearl will keep people from having to travel,” she noted. “There is a lounge accessible at the marina and they can bring their drinks back to their table.”

The Black Pearl employs eight people on staff.

For more information about the Wagoner Chamber’s newest member, call the restaurant at 918-462-7770 or go to the Black Pearl Facebook page.

