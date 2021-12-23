Black Pearl Floating Café owners opening restaurant in Okay

The town of Okay will officially have a restaurant again in January 2022.
Danielle and Tommy Adkins, owners of the Black Pearl Floating Café on Ft. Gibson Lake in Wagoner, are in the process of cleaning out the old, Martin’s Restaurant, on 7121 N. York Rd in Okay.
The building, which has sat vacant for nearly four years, will be the new home of Black Pearl Café.
Besides the omission of the word “floating” and more space to work with than the Wagoner location, the restaurants will be nearly identical. Even the menus will be about the same, give or take a few items, in both locations, she said.
“Martin’s did a great business when they were here. They were always packed,” Danielle Adkins said. Martin’s closed in Okay about four years ago.
Adkins doesn’t expect Black Peal Café to be any different. She has lots of family, friends and customers that live in Okay, and all of them expressed their desire to have a restaurant again in Okay.
When it was time to bring the idea to town council officials, Adkins said it was an easy sell.
“I felt like there was a need, and that building had sat empty for quite a while,” she said. “I’ve looked at that building a couple of times. People really wanted something over there.”
Expect all of the Adkin’s home-cooking specialties to be on the menu, including home-made burgers, chicken fries and frog legs. Like Martin’s, it will have plenty of hand breaded catfish.
If you are interested in working at Black Pearl Café, email the Adkins’ at adkinsblackpearl@gmail.com. There is a sign at the front door of the restaurant with further information.
“My husband and I are excited to be in Okay,” she said. “We think it will do great. Everyone seems excited about it.”
Adkins said they are in the process of cleaning the building and doing touchups, but she expects to be open in early January.