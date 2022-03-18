Black Pearl Café staff settle in to Okay location

The Martin’s sign is down and the Black Pearl Café sign is officially up at the brand, new restaurant in Okay — the town’s only restaurant.

The restaurant, at 7121 N. York Rd. in Okay, used to be the old, Martin’s Restaurant. The building sat vacant for about four years until Danielle and Tommy Adkins bought the building in late 2021.

The Adkin’s, the second family to own the restaurant, already own the famous, Black Pearl Floating Café on Ft. Gibson Lake in Wagoner.

The Adkin’s joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce for an official ribbon-cutting on March 17.

“We are so glad you are here,” said Kristin Mallett, Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “This won’t only be good for Okay, but it will attract people from surrounding towns, like Ft. Gibson and Wagoner.”

The owners said business has been good so far, and that sentiment has already proved itself true.

The Adkin’s plan to keep some of the Martin’s memorabilia inside the restaurant since a lot of it is considered keepsakes to people who grew up eating there. Although they put up the new Black Peal Café sign on the outside, they still plan to keep the original Martin’s sign.

The restaurant still serves up plenty of the Martin’s originals, including home-made burgers, chicken fries, frog legs and catfish.

Information about menu items and date and times they’re open can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

