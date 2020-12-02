Bixby woman killed in head-on collision; 3 injured, including 2 children

A Bixby woman was killed Wednesday morning after a car attempting to pass in a no-passing zone struck her vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Chelsea Pugh, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene along East 181st Street South near Harvard Avenue about 9:20 a.m., according to a collision report. Her passenger in the compact SUV, a 2-year-old girl also of Bixby, was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital with minor injuries.

Two Haskell residents in the other car, a 41-year-old woman and an 11-year-old, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Troopers reported the Haskell woman's car was passing in a no-passing zone when it struck Pugh's vehicle head-on. It was reportedly raining at the time, and the roadway was wet.

Both drivers' conditions remain under investigation, as well as whether all involved were wearing their seatbelts, the report states.

OHP's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

