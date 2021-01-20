Big things are on the horizon for Wagoner's Lincoln Enrichment Center

The year 2021 is set to be a banner year for the Lincoln Enrichment Center in Wagoner, where children can discover and develop their unique talents in pursuit of becoming the best individuals they can be.

LEC President John W. Jones said the center’s big goal for the new year is continued progress to become an everyday Boys and Girls Club that provides youth character development programs for youngsters.

Brighter Futures is a very successful program that currently operates at the LEC.

“Our kids need us now more than ever before,” Jones said. “That will be our continual goal and push – to increase monthly donations and support so we can work toward getting full- and part-time staff positions in order to be open every day.”

He noted Wagoner Public Schools had been operating a virtual learning hub at the LEC each Tuesday through Friday until everything went all virtual. Jones said that process will continue so children can learn when they are not doing in-person classes. The focus will be on youngsters who need additional support during those days.

As the children currently have Chrome books to use, LEC has utilized WPS hot spots for internet access. Once a local Boys and Girls Club is established, it will hopefully have an internet hub.