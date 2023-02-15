During a typical spring severe weather alert in Oklahoma, workers in the Wagoner County Courthouse need to be notified in a timely manner.

It might not be the weather, either. It could be a meeting that’s been cancelled, but any emergency still needs to get the word out quickly.

That was one of the things discussed during the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners regular Monday meeting on Feb. 6.

Past emergency notifications were sent out in a group text message. The practice appeared to have lost its connection source and the board wanted to talk about revamping the communication.

Even though no action was, it was decided that Department Heads or Elected Officials should be contacted first to get the communication ball rolling.

In other Action Items approved:

An equipment change for the ODOT Revolving Fund from road grader to 10 wheel dump truck.

The appraisals by Massey and Associates LLC for 13 parcels in acquisition on the Okay-Porter Road Project at a total cost of $14,300.

Under Old Business approved:

The next discussion concerning the fate of changes for the Courthouse by Goldberg Group Architects was not held. The Goldberg Group did not attend the meeting and was reachable to confirm the next step in the Courthouse project being discussed.

No action was taken on the HAM radio repeaters wanting to add an antenna to the Yonkers Tower. Information was still being gathered.

The proposal from Nationwide Power for uninterruptible power supplies and batteries for E911. The E911 account will pay the cost for the items.

Under Financial Items approved:

The Myers Engineering invoice in the amount of $8,233.50 for survey and construction staking services relate to the Anchor Road Water Main Relocation Project.

The CEC Invoice in the amount of $47,597.00 for the Okay-Porter (Anchor) Road Project.

Under Announcements:

INCOG was awarded $21 million and $500,000 will be used in Wagoner County for 22 miles of roadway striping.

District 2 learned they earned Grant as well.