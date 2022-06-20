Best Quality Roofing team takes first place in 30th Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament

Chester Ullrich, Brandon Ullrich, David Hurt and Jeff Jackson with Best Quality Roofing took home the gold in the 30th annual Coweta Chamber Golf Tournament on June 10.

Twenty-one teams competed for trophies and bragging rights at The Club at Indian Springs.

Coweta Chamber Executive Director Christy Wheeland could only describe the day as a tremendous success.

“It was a great time for business representatives to network and promote their products and services while supporting the Coweta Chamber of Commerce,” Wheeland said. “Our mission is to promote and enhance business opportunities to our members while helping to sustain growth and prosperity within the community.”

The tournament had 32 hole sponsors – more than double from 2021! Investing in these sponsorships were Shelter Insurance – Natalie Bonham, Sharee’s Royal Travel, Servpro of Mayes and Wagoner County, Mickey Walker Racing, Oklahoma Farm Bureau – Sarah Wells, Ary Land Co., Coweta Smiles, Edward Jones Investments Financial Advisor Brett James, Goodfella’s Pizzeria, FNB Coweta (2), Best Quality Roofing, MPACT Fundraising, Bright Beginnings Learning Center, Rebecca Hunter for Judge, Redbud Physical Therapy, Green Country Federal Credit Union, Robertson Tire, Becky Terhune, Tier Level Digital Marketing, Firstar Bank, Brown Funeral Home and Cremations, Disaster Restoration Services, Axon Construction, Josh Richardson with Chinowth and Cohen, Warfeather, Wagoner County American-Tribune, Eric Jordan for Judge, RCB Bank (2), DASON Fire and Water Restoration (30th hole sponsor in 30th Anniversary Year) and Davis H. Elliott.

Corporate sponsors included Century 21, Presenting Sponsor and Trophy Sponsor; Blue Sky Bank, Lunch Sponsor; Kinetic by Windstream, Hole-in-One Sponsor; Servpro, Beverage Cart Sponsor; BancFirst, Cart Sponsor; Security Bank, Longest Drive Sponsor and DASON Fire and Water Restoration, Closest to the Pin Sponsor.

Competing Teams and Final Finish – A tie for second place was broken according to golf club rules:

1st Place – Chester Ullrich, Brandon Ullrich, David Hurt and Jeff Jackson with Best Quality Roofing.

2nd Place – Karson Calvert, Trevor Sparks, T.J. Law and Sean Dolan with Golf Suites.

3rd Place – Brandon Voss, Gunnar McCollough, Austin Burkdoll and Brook Hall with Bravo Construction.

4th Place – Charles Holmes, Rick Holmes, Carl Holmes and Randy Holmes with Camo Construction. This team has competed in every Coweta Chamber golf tournament since the first one 30 years ago!

5th Place – Sarah Wells, Kirk Wells, Sean Ziba and Richard Ziba with Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

6th Place – Roger Kolman, Greg Edwards, Fred Chrisman and Kyle Kendrick with the City of Coweta.

7th Place – Mike Bell, Jerry Burtner, Ken Casteen and Brian Woodward with the City of Coweta.

8th Place – Drew Ary, Colbey Webster, Nick Ary and Mike Willis with Ary Land Co.

9th Place – Jake Dwyer, Austin Allison, Casey Mathis and Josh Hewitt with Blue Sky Bank.

10th Place – Whitney Lowrey, Traven Hilton, Braxton Lowrey and Deena Jones with Century 21 First Choice Realty.

11th Place – Michael Curtsinger, Roger Thompson, David Berry and Jason Bedall with Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency.

12th Place – Chuck Ingle, Toby Hewitt, David Speir and Jason Ford with Ingle Heat & Air.

13th Place – Ed Alexander, Larry Haney, Aaron Ringle and Lance Lively with Green Country Federal Credit Union.

14th Place – Thomas Collins, Tanner Maples, Cecil Stubblefield and Phil Mirkin with DASON Fire and Water Restoration.

15th Place - Bruce Anderson, Don Oney, Chad Nelson and Steve Dobbs with Davis H. Elliott

16th Place - Troy McDaniel, Scott Kuck, Jesse Flack and Fred Chrisman with Kinetic by Windstream. Paul Lewis stepped in at the last minute to fill a last-minute opening on this team!

17th Place – Jerrod Badley, Kyle Church, Josh Lathem and Daden Lathem with Servpro.

18th Place – 3-WAY TIE

Shannon Berg-Lawley, Arvil Morgan, Sean Garrison and Mark Truitt, BancFirst.

Matt Shell, Kaylyn Hendricks, Grant Duvall and Shane Duvall, Goodfella’s Pizzeria.

Brent Carlow, Lindsay Cline, Steve Taylor and Jim Stricken, Green Country Federal Credit Union.

Also competing was Tyler Funk, Joshua Cole, David Martin and Andrew Havens with Security Bank. Scorecard for placing not available.

Team and individual trophies were presented to winners by Jeff Holmes and Jami Holmes with Century 21 First Choice Realty.

Coming closest to the pin on hole 17 were T.J. Law with Golf Suites and David Hurt with Best Quality Roofing and Construction. This hole was sponsored by DASON Fire and Water Restoration. Hurt also had the longest drive on hole four, sponsored by Security Bank. No one hit a hole-in-one this year.

The tournament went off without a hitch due to the many volunteers who stepped up to help in any number of capacities: long-time chamber volunteer Ronda Walton, Lacy Weber and Nick Ary with Ary Land Co., Heather Craig with Green Country Federal Credit Union, Karen Davis and Kathy Wallace with Firstar Bank, Austin Burkdoll with Security Bank, Wagoner County Clerk Lori Hendricks, Kristen Lannum with Lannum Insurance Services, Lea Ann Brown with FNB Coweta and college student volunteer Nicki Pickard.

City of Coweta golfers Brian Woodward, Roger Kolman, Mike Bell and others helped immensely with set-up operations to include signage and banner placement, taking hole sponsors to their respective holes, along with other duties.

Coweta Schools Assistant Superintendent Gary Ellis spent the entire day monitoring the hole-in-one. Ellis, along with Jake Dwyer with Blue Sky Bank and Kevin Hefley with DASON Fire and Water Restoration, also helped with tournament tear-down operations.

“I was blessed to have amazing help throughout this event,” Wheeland said.