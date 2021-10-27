Benefit fundraiser approaching for Wagoner County Emergency Management volunteer Mark Wilson: ‘A man that’s always here'

Mark Wilson is the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back, but wouldn’t tell you that was his last shirt.
Or at least that’s how Wagoner County Emergency Management Deputy Director Tyler Puckett describes him — but it’s apparent a lot of other people agree.
Wilson is known to be an expert in swift water rescues, hence why he’s a boat captain during water operations. He’s also recognized as being a smiling face in the community with any volunteer event Wagoner County Emergency Management is affiliated with.
Wilson has saved countless people, young and old. He’s a community staple to say the least.
“He never asks for help, and he’s not the one to complain,” Puckett said. “He’ll do the job and go on about it.”
Wilson is in his forties, and married with three kids. His oldest child, who’s not so much a child anymore, is roughly 20 years old, and his two youngest are still in grade school.
To say the over-12-year emergency management volunteer has had it rough the last few years would be an understatement.
When the severe flooding hit northeastern Oklahoma in 2019, Wilson was one of the unfortunate few to lose his home from flood water damage. Shortly after that, his mother passed away.
Throughout that whole ordeal, Wilson’s been slowly starting to build a house on his mother’s land, but due to a few setbacks, the home isn’t ready to move in.
Most recently, like so many people over the last two years, COVID-19 has gotten the best of him. Wilson’s journey started in Wagoner about two months ago when he was diagnosed and transported to Wagoner Community Hospital. However, he desperately needed an ICU bed. The closest one was in Springfield, Mo., so he was flown in by helicopter.
But it doesn’t end there. Wilson’s condition got a little worse, and doctors decided he needed to go to a higher care center. Once again, they flew him by helicopter, but this time to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., where he's been since.
Wilson has been sedated for a couple of weeks. The last time Wagoner County Emergency Management staff spoke to him was prior to the Coweta Fall Festival Sept. 16-18, Puckett said.
As anyone would imagine by this point, the medical bills are adding up, so are the hotel bills. Renovations are needed for Wilson’s house once he’s out of the hospital.
In order to do this, the Wagoner County Emergency Management department will be hosting a public, benefit fundraiser for Wilson on Nov. 13.
It consists of a corn hole tournament, hosted by Muskogee Cornhole from 11 – 11:45 a.m. Bags will fly at noon. It’s $20 a person and $40 a team. Afterwards, there will be a poker run for any vehicle starting at 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets for $10 each. After the poker run, dinner will be served by KountryBoys Smoked Q. Lastly; there will be a live auction and gun raffle.
The benefit fundraiser will be located at the Red Baron Ranch on 21701 E. 161st St. S. in Coweta. Tickets for any of the listed activities can be purchased on the day of the event.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up for Wilson and his family if you’d like to donate that way. The webpage is www.gofundme.com/f/mark-wilson-and-family.
Since Wilson is always there to help out in a time of need, Puckett said it’s time — now more than ever— for the community to step up and help him back.
“He’s here anytime you need him,” Puckett said. “Whether it’s finding a missing person, conducting a water rescue, or planning something, Mark is always there.”