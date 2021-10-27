Benefit fundraiser approaching for Wagoner County Emergency Management volunteer Mark Wilson: ‘A man that’s always here'

Throughout that whole ordeal, Wilson’s been slowly starting to build a house on his mother’s land, but due to a few setbacks, the home isn’t ready to move in.

Most recently, like so many people over the last two years, COVID-19 has gotten the best of him. Wilson’s journey started in Wagoner about two months ago when he was diagnosed and transported to Wagoner Community Hospital. However, he desperately needed an ICU bed. The closest one was in Springfield, Mo., so he was flown in by helicopter.

But it doesn’t end there. Wilson’s condition got a little worse, and doctors decided he needed to go to a higher care center. Once again, they flew him by helicopter, but this time to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., where he's been since.

Wilson has been sedated for a couple of weeks. The last time Wagoner County Emergency Management staff spoke to him was prior to the Coweta Fall Festival Sept. 16-18, Puckett said.

As anyone would imagine by this point, the medical bills are adding up, so are the hotel bills. Renovations are needed for Wilson’s house once he’s out of the hospital.

In order to do this, the Wagoner County Emergency Management department will be hosting a public, benefit fundraiser for Wilson on Nov. 13.