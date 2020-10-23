 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beheaded deer found in Wagoner County

Beheaded deer found in Wagoner County

{{featured_button_text}}
News Brief

Game wardens in Wagoner County have reported the finding of a large bodied, white-tailed buck with its head cut off and the meat left to rot on 305th E. Ave. between 21st Street and Salt Creek.

Authorities say the deer has gunshot wounds and is believed to have been killed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

If anyone has information on this deer or who may have been involved with its death, contact Game Warden Cody Morris at 918-625-5085 or Game Warden Benn Haff at 918-625-5796. You can also call Operation Game Thief anonymously at (800) 522-8039.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News