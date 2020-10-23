Beheaded deer found in Wagoner County

Game wardens in Wagoner County have reported the finding of a large bodied, white-tailed buck with its head cut off and the meat left to rot on 305th E. Ave. between 21st Street and Salt Creek.

Authorities say the deer has gunshot wounds and is believed to have been killed between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

If anyone has information on this deer or who may have been involved with its death, contact Game Warden Cody Morris at 918-625-5085 or Game Warden Benn Haff at 918-625-5796. You can also call Operation Game Thief anonymously at (800) 522-8039.

