Bears donated to Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

Bears donated to Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

Bear Donation

Graciously accepting a donation of hand crafted teddy bears from an area motorcycle club to place in Wagoner County Sheriff's Office patrol units are WCSO deputies Chris Talley, Jake Carrey and Simeon Parrish, center from left.  

 JEFF HALFACRE, WAGONER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Members of the Seventh Sin Three Rivers MC Club stopped by the Wagoner County Courthouse on Thursday to deliver stuffed animals to the sheriff’s office.

The bears, hand crocheted by a resident in the Hulbert area, will be placed in deputy patrol units for distribution to children when the need arises.

Accepting the items on behalf of the agency were deputies Chris Talley, Jake Carey and Simeon Parrish.

“We are incredibly grateful to have citizens that are always willing to support their local law enforcement agencies,” WCSO officials say. “Thank you, Seven Sin Three Rivers MC Club for your wonderful donation.”

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

