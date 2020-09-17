Bears donated to Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

Members of the Seventh Sin Three Rivers MC Club stopped by the Wagoner County Courthouse on Thursday to deliver stuffed animals to the sheriff’s office.

The bears, hand crocheted by a resident in the Hulbert area, will be placed in deputy patrol units for distribution to children when the need arises.

Accepting the items on behalf of the agency were deputies Chris Talley, Jake Carey and Simeon Parrish.

“We are incredibly grateful to have citizens that are always willing to support their local law enforcement agencies,” WCSO officials say. “Thank you, Seven Sin Three Rivers MC Club for your wonderful donation.”

