Baylor University recognizes Dean’s List recipient from Coweta

Ann Marquis from Coweta has officially been named a part of Baylor University’s prestigious Dean List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Marquis is in the College of Arts & Sciences.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.