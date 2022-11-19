Basketball sharpshooters found in Wagoner

Six youth basketball players proved that they are truly sharpshooters following the Wagoner Elks Hoop Shoot 2022 on Nov. 9.

The event was held at William R. Teague elementary with three boys and three girls winning division titles.

Division I winners were: Lena Pacheco and Deason Mosley.

Division II winners were: Brylee Miller and Casen Rebholz.

Division III winners were: Lily Martin and Bentley Meisenburg.

These six shooters will now advance to the Northeast District Hoop Shoot. It will be held Jan. 21 in Sapulpa.

Coach Jimmy Lewis and coach Benny Nail ran the preliminaries at their individual schools. The top shooters advanced to the finals at Teague and compete for the local championship.

“Many thanks to Jimmy Lewis and Benny Nail for their continued support,” said Betty Cox of the Elks Lodge. “We also want to hank William R. Teague administration for allowing us to hold the event in their gym.”