Barnett, Martinez honored as Employees of Month

The final numbers are still being tabulated, but the 42nd Bluegrass & Chili Festival had a good turnout without any complications, according to Mayor Albert Jones’ monthly report on Oct. 3.

Jones made his remarks during the regular business meeting of the City of Wagoner.

Jones added that the Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) honored City Clerk Rhonda Hash during its recent meeting.

Hash was one of the nominees for Woman of the Year. Jones said it was fitting honor and a tribute to Hash’s work.

The first Wagoner Leadership class “was well attended” during its first month of work, Jones added.

In other city business, Janie Barnett was selected Employee of the Month. Antonio Martinez was Employee of the Month during the Wagoner Public Works Authority meeting.

In other action:

The city council deemed Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as established hours for Trick or Treat in Wagoner.

Approved the purchase of fleet, equipment and general liability insurance for city owned items for $70,667. That total was up $5,300 from 2021.

Approved purchase insurance on city buildings and building contents to include functional replacement costs on the Community Building, Armory and Harris Building. The Harris Building is owned by the Wagoner Economic Development Authority and will reimburse the City of Wagoner for its part of the cost.

Denied the Tort Claim of Jeremy Phillips.

Approved to authorize advertisement for bids for 12-inch DR25 pipe, valves, tapping saddles and miscellaneous appurtenances for Phase II of the Coal Creek Project.

Approved the increase of pay for Michael Oxford to $21 per hour effective Sept. 27. This was part of a promotion that carried extra duties as Narcotics Officer for Wagoner EMS.

The Wagoner Public Works Authority (WPWA) approved or denied the same items as the city, but had one more item.

The WPWA noted the receipt of a permit for the Northeast 3rd and Story Sewer Extension as built.