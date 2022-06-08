BancFirst Wagoner to participate in United Way Day of Caring food drive

BancFirst Wagoner will be one of 21 food drive locations across the Tulsa area participating in the United Way Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive.

The food drive will be on Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Twenty-one locations across six counties are hosting food drives to benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and other TAUW partner agencies, including Wagoner Area Neighbors.

The most needed food items are canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned protein and rice and pasta, according to officials with the Tulsa Area United Way.

“The trauma and challenges of living through a pandemic have affected everyone but especially our community’s most vulnerable,” said Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way President and CEO. “We averted a major hunger crisis these past few years thanks to the work of food banks and pantries, donors, and a robust federal financial response, but with the ending of pandemic-related financial aid, plus high inflation, it’s not surprising that we’re once again seeing more Oklahomans seeking food assistance.

“Our past two Day of Caring Food and Blood Drives in 2020 and 2021 generated over 100,000 pounds of food and over 350 pints of blood. Our goal in 2022 is 50,000 pounds of food and 200 pints of blood. Our nonprofits alone can’t end hunger. It takes a public and private partnership to recover strongly from the pandemic. Our community is among the most generous in the country, and we’re hopeful they will turn out and turn compassion into action on June 24.”

BancFirst Wagoner is located at 111 S. Casaver Ave.