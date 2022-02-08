 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BancFirst partners with Wagoner PD
BancFirst partners with Wagoner PD

BancFirst gives check to Wagoner PD

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley accepts the check from BancFirst President Jarrod Wise

 Justin Ayer

Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley accepted a check from BancFirst on Tuesday to help pay for police equipment, specifically related to their new “Geosafe” tracking software.

Jarrod Wide, president of BancFirst in Wagoner, presented Chief Haley the check.

“BancFirst is pleased to assist our friends at the Wagoner Police Department by providing much needed equipment to do their jobs more effectively and continue to keep our community safe.”

Geosafe is a GPS system allowing agencies to track emergency vehicles on a map and run tags and drivers licenses through the vehicle. It also has the ability to track other agencies for mutual aid.

Wagoner has bought a license from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office to enter into the agreement in late-2021. Coweta PD have also entered into the agreement.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

