Back to school: Coweta school board members discuss Return to Learn plan; no masks needed

The Coweta School Board met Aug. 9 to discuss its initial Return to Learn plan that will bring students back on Aug. 12 without requiring masks or a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said students will not be required to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 unless they are showing symptoms. If someone has COVID-19 or is showing symptoms, they will have to stay home.
This decision comes from a new, state law banning districts from requiring masks unless Gov. Kevin Stitt issues a state of emergency. Stitt has asked parents to make their own choices as to whether or not their children should mask up in school.
They district is still strongly encouraging all COVID-19 safety measures be taken for students and staff.
“Unfortunately, it (COVID-19) has become dangerous and divisive. We’re in the education business — but we need to abide by the laws of the land,” Holmes said.
If a student or staff member does test positive for COVID-19, they are still required to quarantine for at least 10 days. Parents will be immediately notified via contract tracing if their child has been in contact with someone who has tested positive. Parents need to notify the school, as well, if their child has been exposed to COVID-19 at home.
If a child or staff member has been exposed, they have the choice to monitor for symptoms or go into quarantine. If they are symptom free, parents can allow their children to go back to school.
“That’s one of the biggest differences between this year and last year,” he said. “Last year, those students would have had to stay home.”
Principals can still implement temperature screenings in classrooms if they so wish. Holmes said there is nothing in the bill that states otherwise.
Personal hygiene — and social distancing whenever possible will be a big focus in the 2021-2022 school year, he said.
District staff will not tell a student or staff member to wear a mask or get a vaccine. Instead, they will refer people to view CDC data, and contact their local doctor.
The district is also in need of a registered, school nurse. They encourage qualified personnel to apply immediately.
All five school board members voted in favor of Coweta’s Return to Learn plan.