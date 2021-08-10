Back to school: Coweta school board members discuss Return to Learn plan; no masks needed

The Coweta School Board met Aug. 9 to discuss its initial Return to Learn plan that will bring students back on Aug. 12 without requiring masks or a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said students will not be required to quarantine if they come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 unless they are showing symptoms. If someone has COVID-19 or is showing symptoms, they will have to stay home.

This decision comes from a new, state law banning districts from requiring masks unless Gov. Kevin Stitt issues a state of emergency. Stitt has asked parents to make their own choices as to whether or not their children should mask up in school.

They district is still strongly encouraging all COVID-19 safety measures be taken for students and staff.

“Unfortunately, it (COVID-19) has become dangerous and divisive. We’re in the education business — but we need to abide by the laws of the land,” Holmes said.