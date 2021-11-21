Authorities investigate armed robbery at Coweta Kum & Go

Coweta police, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Tulsa police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery late Saturday at the downtown Coweta Kum & Go on 151st and OK-72.

The suspect is presumed armed and dangerous, police said.

The suspect is described as a white, light-skinned male dressed in dark clothing with a tan emblem and bright colored shoes, according to officials with the City of Coweta.

Police said stay inside your homes at this time, and report anyone suspicious to officers. Officers are reviewing video from the store.

This article will be updated.

