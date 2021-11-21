 Skip to main content
Authorities investigate armed robbery at Coweta Kum & Go
Authorities investigate armed robbery at Coweta Kum & Go

  • Updated
Armed robbery in Coweta

The suspect is described as a white, light-skinned male dressed in dark clothing with a tan emblem and bright colored shoes, officials said.

 Courtesy: City of Coweta

Coweta police, Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies and Tulsa police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery late Saturday at the downtown Coweta Kum & Go on 151st and OK-72.

The suspect is presumed armed and dangerous, police said.

Suspect

Suspect in armed robbery

The suspect is described as a white, light-skinned male dressed in dark clothing with a tan emblem and bright colored shoes, according to officials with the City of Coweta.

Police said stay inside your homes at this time, and report anyone suspicious to officers. Officers are reviewing video from the store.

This article will be updated.

