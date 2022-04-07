‘Authentic Indian’ taco dinner reemerges after two-year hiatus at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 32nd annual “Authentic Indian” taco dinner will once again be held at the St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Coweta.

The church, located at 15842 S 297th E. Ave., will charge $10 per person like usual, but the funds are more crucial than ever this year. The EF-1 tornado that hit areas of Coweta in October 2021 also did a number on the nearly 40-year-old church.

Ceiling tiles collapsed in a back room and multiple walls got separated from other walls by about an inch due to the high winds that night. Parish Manager Gretchen Soerries was on vacation that day, and came home to the mess.

Since the damage wasn’t extravagant, Soerries said the insurance company told them that they would be fine unless another tornado, or high wind event, came through the area again. Since the building is nearly 40-years old, and now has tornado damage, the funds from the taco dinner will definitely be helpful in fixing it up.

“The taco dinner will help us (the building) look better and last longer,” Soerries said. “There definitely needs some structural reinforcement.”

During the dinner, the Women’s Club of the church sponsors a Silent Auction during the dinner with over 100 items up for bid, as well. Members gather the items throughout the year to provide a variety of homemade treasures, tools, party baskets, etc. The auction, in its 20th year, enables the Women’s Club to host spiritual retreats and maintain the needs of the kitchen at the church.

The public is encouraged to attend the dinner and auction from 4 – 8 p.m. on April 23 at the church. Tickets are $10 for an adult and $5 for children under eight years old. They are available from any parishioner or at the door. To-Go orders are always welcome, too. The church’s number is 918-486-4757.

“We will continue our ministry to the Catholic community of Coweta and continue to reach out to the whole community through holiday food baskets, food pantries and other contributions to the area,” church staff said.

The church is hoping to come back stronger than ever in 2022, knowing the taco dinner is always typically a great turnout. The “Authentic Indian” taco dinner at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church is simply a strong, Coweta tradition.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.