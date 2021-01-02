Attendance at Porter school events to be limited

Change is coming for patrons of Porter Consolidated School regarding their attendance at indoor extracurricular activities.

Superintendent Charles McMahan said an executive order issued by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt temporarily mandates schools and other entities to reduce attendance at youth extracurricular events by allowing only four spectators/audience members per participant up to 50 percent of the building’s official capacity.

The move comes in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order lasts for at least 30 days and will apply to all Oklahoma public and private schools. Therefore, restrictions will be in place for out-of-town games as well.

“We know it is important to our students and their families to experience these important and memorable competitions and celebrations together,” McMahan said. “We are doing everything possible to support our Pirates while also following this new requirement and continuing to place safety as our greatest priority.”

New protocols include: