Attendance at Porter school events to be limited

Change is coming for patrons of Porter Consolidated School regarding their attendance at indoor extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Charles McMahan said an executive order issued by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt temporarily mandates schools and other entities to reduce attendance at youth extracurricular events by allowing only four spectators/audience members per participant up to 50 percent of the building’s official capacity.
The move comes in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order lasts for at least 30 days and will apply to all Oklahoma public and private schools. Therefore, restrictions will be in place for out-of-town games as well.
“We know it is important to our students and their families to experience these important and memorable competitions and celebrations together,” McMahan said. “We are doing everything possible to support our Pirates while also following this new requirement and continuing to place safety as our greatest priority.”
New protocols include:
ADMISSION: For basketball games, four tickets each will be provided to athletes from both teams for every game through at least the second week of January. Tickets will be presented at the door along with the $5 admission fee. OSSAA passes will also be allowed.
FLOOR ACCESS: Only players, coaches, officials and cheer teams are allowed on the court before and after a game. Teams are asked to leave the court right after, without the traditional handshake or close congratulations to the other team. Fans are asked to leave the gym shortly after a game has ended.
MASKS: Fans, players and workers are highly encouraged to wear masks while entering and in the concession area of the gym.
CONCESSION: Concession workers will wear masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer is available.
HAND SANITIZER MACHINES: Machines are located at the gym entrance, the score table for participants, at the concession and all corners of the gym.
DISTANCING: Fans and participants are encouraged to wear masks and social distance in the bleachers.
LIVE STREAMING: All Porter home basketball games will be live streamed to allow fans to watch games remotely. (More information to come)
“Please remember that Porter Schools requests students, staff and guests to wear masks and social distance while on campus. If you do not feel well, please stay home,” the superintendent noted.
“We appreciate your support during this challenging time,” he continued. “Thank you for continuing to support our students - their safety and health, as well as their pursuit of excellence in their activitie