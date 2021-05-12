As legal challenges continue nationwide, is Tulsa area ready for the eviction moratorium to end?

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is holding a 2 day job fair at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

With legal challenges growing nationwide, Tulsa officials are bracing for the federal moratorium on evictions to end sooner rather than later, which means rental assistance programs could be running out of time to help people catch up on overdue payments.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., declared the moratorium illegal recently but allowed it to remain in place temporarily to give the Biden administration a chance to appeal the decision. While other federal courts have offered conflicting judgments on the issue, the legal tide could be turning against the moratorium, officials said.

The current moratorium, the latest in a series that began last year under the Trump administration, is due to expire at the end of June anyway. But some local officials expected, or at least hoped, the Biden administration would extend it yet again until the fall. Legal challenges, however, could persuade federal officials to let the moratorium die.

“If the CDC moratorium is struck down, it will be catastrophic for our community,” said Eric D. Hallett, coordinator of Housing Advocacy for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma. ”We will see families sleeping in the streets.”

The Trump administration imposed the original moratorium as the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns left millions of American struggling to pay rent.