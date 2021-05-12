As legal challenges continue nationwide, is Tulsa area ready for the eviction moratorium to end?

With legal challenges growing nationwide, Tulsa officials are bracing for the federal moratorium on evictions to end sooner rather than later, which means rental assistance programs could be running out of time to help people catch up on overdue payments.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., declared the moratorium illegal recently but allowed it to remain in place temporarily to give the Biden administration a chance to appeal the decision. While other federal courts have offered conflicting judgments on the issue, the legal tide could be turning against the moratorium, officials said.
The current moratorium, the latest in a series that began last year under the Trump administration, is due to expire at the end of June anyway. But some local officials expected, or at least hoped, the Biden administration would extend it yet again until the fall. Legal challenges, however, could persuade federal officials to let the moratorium die.
“If the CDC moratorium is struck down, it will be catastrophic for our community,” said Eric D. Hallett, coordinator of Housing Advocacy for Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma. ”We will see families sleeping in the streets.”
The Trump administration imposed the original moratorium as the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdowns left millions of American struggling to pay rent.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control justified the current moratorium by saying mass evictions would force people to move in with relatives or stay in homeless shelters, where COVID would spread more quickly.
Landlords, however, argue that the moratorium basically forces them to give away housing for free. Technically, tenants will still owe the full amount of accumulated rent when the moratorium is lifted, but actually collecting the money could prove impossible, landlords say. And in the meantime, they’re left with no income.
One out of seven renters has fallen behind on payments, according to recent data from the U.S. Census.
“It’s what we have been talking about for months,” said Katie Dilks, the executive director of the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation. “This tidal wave or tsunami or whatever metaphor you want to use has been in the distance, coming ever closer for a while. And I don’t know anybody has felt quite prepared for it.”
On the other hand, Oklahoma has $216 million available statewide for rental assistance programs, Dilks said.
“The programs are up and running and actively distributing funds,” she said. “In many cases, they’re even able to help pay ongoing or future payments for people who are struggling.”
The challenge will be connecting tenants and landlords to those programs before the moratorium goes away, Dilks said.
“Having it end all of a sudden from a court ruling could potentially be much more chaotic in how it plays out than having a countdown to the moratorium expiring on its own,” she said.
For Tulsa and the surrounding counties, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is being administered by Restore Hope Ministries. For more information, go to erap.restorehope.org.