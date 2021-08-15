Ary Land Co. joins Coweta Chamber: 'It all starts with good ethics'

They also agree it’s the perfect place to raise children. They believe Wagoner County residents’ ethics and values align with themselves — helping and connecting with people as much as possible.

“We really preach having a servant’s heart,” Zellers said. “If you’re there to serve people and help others, the business side will come. It’s not just about connecting buyers and sellers.”

The business side certainly has come. In 2019, they sold $42 million worth of land; in 2020, $61 million, and they’re on track to sell over $100 million in 2021.

They’d be the first to say if income has to be given up, they’ll accept it if it means doing the “right thing.”

“We probably gave up over $100,000 of commission last year easily,” Ary said. “We really just want our clients to know we’ve done everything we possibly could for them in the transaction.”

Ary and Zellers, both in their late-30s, met about five years ago. Zellers was a civil engineer at the time and he was in the middle of purchasing a property in Coweta. Ary, who happens to have a long history with real estate, eventually met Zellers during a transaction. Zeller’s dad also coached Ary in his younger years.