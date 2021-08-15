Ary Land Co. joins Coweta Chamber: 'It all starts with good ethics'

Drew Ary and Eric Zellers can both agree ethics and morals are at the forefront of what they do at Ary Land Co.
“We are Oklahoma’s No.1 farm ranch, recreational land real estate team,” said Drew Ary, co-owner. “We love Wagoner County. It’s a huge part of our market share.”
Ary and Zellers are split partners in Ary Land Co. The company has closed on over $127 million worth of real estate over the last two years. It’s a division of Keller Williams, serving Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.
Ary and Zellers joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, along with their families and board members, for an official ribbon-cutting on Aug. 12.
Both Zellers and Ary are Wagoner County boys through and through. They are from the area, and often brag about it due to its small-town, USA feel. It puts an extra smile on their faces knowing Wagoner County is growing exponentially.
As a child and teen, Zellers said he’d spend most weekends at Fort Gibson Lake and eventually picked up hunting when he got to college.
Ary was no different as a child. He hasn’t changed much when it comes to valuing recreational opportunities in Wagoner County.
“Some people say it’s boring and flat, but in reality there is so much pretty ground in Wagoner County. The amount of land we have for recreation is incredible,” Ary said.
They also agree it’s the perfect place to raise children. They believe Wagoner County residents’ ethics and values align with themselves — helping and connecting with people as much as possible.
“We really preach having a servant’s heart,” Zellers said. “If you’re there to serve people and help others, the business side will come. It’s not just about connecting buyers and sellers.”
The business side certainly has come. In 2019, they sold $42 million worth of land; in 2020, $61 million, and they’re on track to sell over $100 million in 2021.
They’d be the first to say if income has to be given up, they’ll accept it if it means doing the “right thing.”
“We probably gave up over $100,000 of commission last year easily,” Ary said. “We really just want our clients to know we’ve done everything we possibly could for them in the transaction.”
Ary and Zellers, both in their late-30s, met about five years ago. Zellers was a civil engineer at the time and he was in the middle of purchasing a property in Coweta. Ary, who happens to have a long history with real estate, eventually met Zellers during a transaction. Zeller’s dad also coached Ary in his younger years.
“It’s really been a blessing the whole way around,” Ary said.
Ary and Zellers mostly do rural properties but also dabble with homes, as well. Soon — they will be doing their first, full blown development in Porter, Okla. Jake Dwyer, of RCB Bank in Coweta and president of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, will be doing the financing.
Ary Co. also plans to expand to other states in the near future.
“We take the handshake approach and apply new technology to our business model,” Zellers said. “It always comes down to your word but it’s also about reaching a global market. It all starts with good ethics and morals.”