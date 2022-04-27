Arvest Bank to help Wagoner Area Neighbors fight hunger

WAGONER, Okla. — Arvest Bank of Wagoner has partnered with Wagoner Area Neighbors for its 12th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month, bank-wide effort to provide one million meals or more to those in need within the bank’s footprint.

Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised an 11-year total of 18.7 million meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.

Wagoner Area Neighbors will receive monetary donations made in Wagoner from April 1 thru May 28.

Wagoner residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at the Arvest branch and drive-thru in Wagoner or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.

Last year, Arvest raised more than 1.6 million meals in the form of direct monetary donations for its food partners and this year’s campaign will benefit more than 75 organizations in the four states – Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma – the bank serves.

In 2020 – the most recent year statistics are available – 10.5 percent of American households surveyed were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources. Additionally, Oklahoma ranks fourth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma