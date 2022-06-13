Area students named to 2022 spring President’s Honor Roll at NSU

Porter, Wagoner and Coweta students have achieved the prestigious designation of President’s Honor Roll at Northeastern State University for the spring 2022 semester.
NSU is pleased to announce that 575 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade point average. Those named to the spring 2022 President’s Honor Roll include:
Eleven students from Wagoner made the designated list:
Ashley Adair, Matthew Boyd, Erica Dotson, Raegan Fulton, Jensen Grammer, Emma Holmes, Kali Lankford, Morgan Schilling, Harold Sleeper, Tatem Turney and Morgan Watson
Two from Porter made the list:
Cruz Cloke, Hanna Holmes
Nine from Coweta made the list:
Seth Anderson, Timothy Boni, Kennedy Dishman, Aaron Goff, Kent Graham, Abigail Leffingwell, Ashley Smith, Mattison Walker and Gracelyn Walls