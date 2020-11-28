Area hunters enjoy success in the field

Hunting enthusiasts by the hundreds are spending time outdoors looking to take just the right shot to harvest an animal in season.

We’ve asked area hunters to send us their photos showing their success in the field.

To submit a photo, please send to news@wagonercountyat.com and include some of the details as to who is pictured, when and where (generalized) the hunt took place and specific information such as size of animal and who was in the hunting party. High resolution photos work best for publication.

Remember include a telephone number where we can call if we need additional information.

Submissions will be added to an online photo gallery as they are received.

