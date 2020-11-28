Area hunters enjoy success in the field

Mason Vunetich and his dad, Matt, spent the day after Thanksgiving duck hunting in Wagoner County. The William R. Teague Elementary third grader experienced hunting success when he harvested his first duck ever. CHRISTY VUNETICH, PROVIDED
Hunter Jones, 12, harvested a 10-point buck while hunting Saturday, Nov. 21 on private land in Coweta. The sharp shooting hunter is the son of Andy and Kim Jones.
Twelve-year old Rhett Butler of Wagoner harvested a 9-point buck while hunting Tuesday, Nov. 24 in rural Wagoner County with his Papa, Gary Mullins. This is his first deer to take in the field, making it a truly special outing. Butler is in the 6th grade and attends Wagoner Middle School. His parents are John Butler and Rachael Butler.
Taylur Terry, age 8, shot his first buck of the season – a 6 pointer – while hunting with his dad, Josh Terry, in Porter. The successful hunter is in the third grade at Northwest Elementary in Coweta. CHELSEA TERRY, PROVIDED
Mason Vunetich is all smiles while duck hunting with his dad, Matt, on Nov. 27, 2020. CHRISTY VUNETICH, PROVIDED
Hunting enthusiasts by the hundreds are spending time outdoors looking to take just the right shot to harvest an animal in season.
We’ve asked area hunters to send us their photos showing their success in the field.
To submit a photo, please send to news@wagonercountyat.com and include some of the details as to who is pictured, when and where (generalized) the hunt took place and specific information such as size of animal and who was in the hunting party. High resolution photos work best for publication.
Remember include a telephone number where we can call if we need additional information.
Submissions will be added to an online photo gallery as they are received.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!