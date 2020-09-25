Area fire departments awarded Arvest Foundation funds

“With that we are purchasing Genesis battery operated rescue equipment to include one large spreader, one large cutter and a combination spreader/cutter,” the fire chief noted.

The Wagoner Fire Department has a staff of seven full-time firefighters and 13 volunteer firefighters.

Porter Fire Chief Adam Springsted said the donation received by his department will be put in the budget for future needs.

“We are all set up and everything is fixed, but we can use it for equipment if we have an emergency come up,” he said.

Porter has a total of 21 volunteer firefighters serving the community. Springsted noted he has room for four more volunteers on staff.

Over in Redbird, Acting Fire Chief Kenny Herd said the Arvest Foundation funds will be used primarily to outfit the Redbird Fire Department’s new squad unit with hose, nozzles and other equipment.

The new unit acquired in late May or early June replaces one of two fire trucks that were stolen from the department in February of 2019.

The RBFD has a roster of 20 volunteer firefighters serving the department.