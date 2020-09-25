Area fire departments awarded Arvest Foundation funds

Firefighters in several Wagoner County communities have received help for their efforts to keep citizens safe thanks to donations totaling $12,500 by the Arvest Foundation.
Community bank president Brandon Tate presented checks recently to fire departments in Wagoner, Porter, Redbird and Tullahassee to help with equipment purchases, supplies or other needs.
“All of these fire departments provide valuable service to our communities and help keep them safe,” Tate said. “We are pleased to make these donations on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support these efforts.”
The donations in Wagoner County are among many the Arvest Foundation has made in the area, demonstrating the foundation’s ongoing commitment to the region.
Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms said his department is using the contribution to purchase two Sawzall units (tools for cutting metal), some tarps and a drill and impact driver for the fire truck.
“Donations (to the fire department) are very important as they give us the opportunity to purchase extra equipment that we are unable to fund through the budget process,” Grooms said.
WFD will purchase additional equipment soon thanks to proceeds from the Wagoner County Fire Tax that the department receives.
“With that we are purchasing Genesis battery operated rescue equipment to include one large spreader, one large cutter and a combination spreader/cutter,” the fire chief noted.
The Wagoner Fire Department has a staff of seven full-time firefighters and 13 volunteer firefighters.
Porter Fire Chief Adam Springsted said the donation received by his department will be put in the budget for future needs.
“We are all set up and everything is fixed, but we can use it for equipment if we have an emergency come up,” he said.
Porter has a total of 21 volunteer firefighters serving the community. Springsted noted he has room for four more volunteers on staff.
Over in Redbird, Acting Fire Chief Kenny Herd said the Arvest Foundation funds will be used primarily to outfit the Redbird Fire Department’s new squad unit with hose, nozzles and other equipment.
The new unit acquired in late May or early June replaces one of two fire trucks that were stolen from the department in February of 2019.
The RBFD has a roster of 20 volunteer firefighters serving the department.
The fourth Arvest Foundation donation was presented to the Tullahassee Fire Department which has a staff of 14 volunteer firefighters.
Chief Scott Smith said it has yet to be determined exactly what the funds will be used for. However, he hopes to purchase equipment for an updated first responder truck the department plans to acquire soon.
“Fire equipment is so outrageously expensive, and we are held to the same standards as full-time departments with equipment and training. The hours we put into training is astronomical,” he noted. “It (donation) is much appreciated! It was a surprise, and we like those kinds of surprises. I wish we had more of them.”
The Tullahassee Fire Department has eight trucks in its fleet. Smith said 90 percent of their calls are to wrecks on the turnpike and medical calls.
