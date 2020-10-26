 Skip to main content
Area churches plan candy-filled events Saturday

Trunk or Treat Promotion

Trunk-or-treat activities are planned at various churches in Wagoner, Coweta and Porter on Saturday, Oct. 31. Some will be traditional walk-thru events while others may be drive-thru activities.

 Wagoner County Editor Christy Wheeland

The First Baptist Church in Coweta will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. in the church parking lot, 15296 S. Oklahoma 72.

This year’s celebration will be a drive-through event, meaning children will stay in their vehicles and candy will be handed to them through the car windows.

Community residents are invited to dress up and come be a part of the fun.

The Porter First Baptist Church, in association with the Town of Porter, will hold its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Porter.

Organizers say due to COVID-19 concerns, this year’s celebration will only include candy distribution from trunks, but the trunks “will be awesome!” Anyone who would like to hand out candy to the children is invited to join in.

All families in the community are encouraged to participate.

Wagoner First Assembly

Wagoner’s First Assembly of God Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the church, 1998 W. Oklahoma 51.

Organizers say there will be free candy, food and a $100 gift card giveaway.

Community residents are welcome and invited to participate. For more information, call the church at 918-485-5324.

